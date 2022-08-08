Heat warning still in effect for Toronto, GTA as humid conditions linger for 3rd day

A heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding regions as hot and muggy weather persists for a third straight day.

Environment Canada says temperatures are forecast to reach near 30 C on Monday with humidex values expected to reach close to 40.

The federal weather agency says relief from humidity and cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday.

During these extremely hot and humid periods, residents should watch for signs of heat illness such as swelling, cramps, rash, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures or humidity levels are expected to pose a risk of illness, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, says the agency.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses or people working outdoors face the greatest risk.

Stay cool with the following tips, the agency says.