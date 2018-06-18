Toronto under heat warning for 2nd day with risk of thunderstorms in forecast

Toronto remains under a heat warning for a second day with a few showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast for late Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are again expected to reach into the low thirties and humidex values are again expected to be near 40.

A cold front, however, is on its way and it's forecast to cross Southern Ontario on Monday night, bringing an end to the "heat event."

The heat poses the greatest risks for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors, Environment Canada said in the warning updated at 5:07 a.m. ET.