Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and most of the Greater Toronto Area, calling for hot and humid conditions until at least Saturday.

Toronto will see a daytime high of 32 C on Friday, feeling more 37 C with the humidity, the agency is reporting. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s, providing "little relief" from the heat, it says.

Saturday is expected to be even hotter, feeling close to 40 C with the humidity.

Heat warnings have been issued for nine areas in Southern Ontario, including Peel, York and Halton regions.

The heat and humidity can bring with it lower air quality, Environment Canada warns. Watch for signs heat illness such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, it says.

Bathers swim at Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool on Toronto’s lakeshore on July 20, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

If headed outside, the agency recommends taking breaks from the sun to cool off. It also advises checking on elderly individuals, making sure they're hydrated and not to leave children or pets inside an unattended vehicle.

For Friday, the agency says there's a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Saturday could see the same.

The heat is likely to break Sunday, with showers and a high of 27 C.