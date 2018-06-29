More scorching temperatures in store for Toronto with heat warning extended into this week

A prolonged period of hot weather will continue today and into this week, Environment Canada said.

According to the federal weather agency, daytime high temperatures in excess of 30 C, with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s, are expected for the foreseeable future.

Overnight lows near 20 C are also expected through this period, providing little relief from the heat.

Meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis said a very warm air mass has settled into much of the province, including southern Ontario and the greater Toronto area.

"Looking at that air mass, it's been in place for the last several days, and [will be] persisting for pretty much throughout this week," Rozinskis told CBC News.

"[We're] not looking at temperatures really dropping until the weekend, and even then there's a little bit of uncertainty as to which days will stay warm or cool down, being that it is still a week out."

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness

While extreme heat affects everyone, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

People are also being reminded that they should never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.



Additionally, Environment Canada says you should watch for the symptoms of heat illness.



These include: