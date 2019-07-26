Hot air mass to blanket Toronto for the next few days, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto for the next few days.

As a result, the federal weather agency says hot and humid conditions should be expected this weekend through Monday.



Daytime maximum temperatures of 31 C are expected, along with overnight low temperatures of 20 C, providing little relief from the heat.

Environment Canada points to "a hot and humid air mass," which will make its way into the area for the weekend into Monday, as the reason for the extreme heat.

The agency says there may be some relief from the heat on Sunday as showers or thunderstorms are possible, and a slightly cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

In the meantime, it's reminding people that extreme heat affects everyone, and that they should drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and stay in a cool place.



"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle," the weather agency said.