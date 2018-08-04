Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of southern Ontario, set to begin on Sunday.

The weather agency says parts of the region could feel like 40 C with the humidex.

It says a humid air mass will move into southern Ontario and could stay there until a cold front moves in Tuesday.

The agency says daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 31 C or higher for both Sunday and Monday.

Overnight minimums will only fall to 20 C, providing little relief.

High temperatures mean greater risks for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The agency warns to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle when it is hot outside.

It issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity conditions may pose an increased risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Heat warnings are issued when daytime temperatures are expected to hit 31 C or higher on two consecutive days, and nighttime temperatures are predicted to stay at 20 C or higher or when the humidex is expected to hit 40 C or higher for two consecutive days.