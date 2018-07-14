Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto

A heat warning was issued by Environment Canada for Toronto on Saturday afternoon, alerting residents to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions.

"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," the statement issued just after 3 p.m. said.

The high on Saturday was 27 C but it felt more like 35 during the warmest part of the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s on Sunday, with the humidex predicted to be 36 degrees.

Environment Canada issues a heat warning in two situations:

When daytime temperatures are expected to hit 31 C or higher on two consecutive days, and nighttime temperatures are predicted to stay at 20 C or higher.