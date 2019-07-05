As Toronto sweats through summer, the city has changed its strategy for dealing with hot weather.

It will no longer issue its own heat warnings, opting instead to promote Environment Canada weather alerts to "avoid duplication and confusion."

As opposed to operating specific cooling centres during periods of extreme heat, the city has established an expanded system of 270 places people can cool down that includes community centres, libraries, pools, shopping malls and shelters.

Facilities that previously served as cooling centres will be part of the so-called "heat relief network" during their regular hours, the city said.

"Emphasis will be on providing heat relief through familiar, public locations closer to where vulnerable people are located," a city document said. The new plan is an "all-summer" approach, it added.

Humidex near 40 on Friday

Friday will be the "hottest day so far this year," Toronto Public Health said in a tweet, with temperatures in the low 30s and the humidex nearing 40. Meanwhile, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the city.

Environment Canada alerts are "already communicated broadly," the city said in its explanation of the decision to stop issuing alerts of its own.

The city said it will promote Environment Canada heat alerts through social media, traditional media and by updating staff.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> has issued a special weather statement for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a>, warning of high daytime temperatures nearing 30ºC expected to last until Friday. Residents are reminded to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepCool?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepCool</a> and stay safe in hot weather. News release: <a href="https://t.co/4XyA672BaN">https://t.co/4XyA672BaN</a> <a href="https://t.co/91RlIOa3G2">https://t.co/91RlIOa3G2</a> —@cityoftoronto

Pilot for homeless population

The city is also trying out a "proactive" strategy for helping vulnerable people during particularly hot weather.

Staff who were once homeless themselves will talk to people around shelters and respite sites, providing information and connecting them with places to cool down.

Some Torontonians may head to Sugar Beach this weekend to soak up the hot weather. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

A map of places to cool down is available on the city's website.