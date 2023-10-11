Man wanted after hate symbols painted on east Toronto mosque, police say

Toronto police officers are trying to track down a suspect after investigators say a mosque in the city's east end was vandalized with hate symbols last week.

In a news release Wednesday, police said a man painted hate symbols on the front of a mosque in the Danforth Avenue and Donlands Avenue area at around 7:30 p.m. last Friday.

The man is described as around 30 years old, with short hair and tattoos on his left forearm. He was wearing a black baseball cap that appeared to have a raccoon on it, a grey sweater with a patch that said "lone wolf" on the right shoulder, black pants and black boots.

Police are calling the case a "hate-motivated mischief investigation."

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.