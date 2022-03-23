'Significant' rainfall to hit GTA with risk of freezing rain: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Wednesday for the Greater Toronto Area as "significant" rainfall with the risk of freezing rain is expected.

The federal weather agency says periods of rain are expected to persist Wednesday morning through the afternoon, with total rainfall amounts of up to 20 millimetres.

Freezing rain is possible and may lead to icy surfaces, Environment Canada cautioned, along with localized water pooling on roads from the rainfall.

The agency says winds will gust to 70 kilometres per hour.

"Temperatures will rise above the freezing mark this afternoon ending the risk of freezing rain," the agency noted.

Environment Canada said the freezing rain is likely to mainly affect areas north of Highway 401 while areas near the shores of Lake Ontario are likely to remain above the freezing mark and are expected to only receive rain.