'Significant' rainfall to hit Toronto and the GTA starting Monday night, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada says "significant rainfall" is expected in Toronto and surrounding areas starting Monday night and continuing for several hours.

Periods of rain are expected to persist through until Tuesday night, with possible total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres, the federal weather agency said.

Gerald Cheng, meteorologist for Environment Canada said while Monday evening "will not be that big of a problem," conditions are expected to deteriorate on Tuesday.

"As we head into the overnight, there is a chance of showers and temperatures going back to zero. That's when the risk of freezing rain can occur across the GTA," Cheng told CBC News.

"We're still looking at the chance of showers this evening into Tuesday morning, and then the bulk of the rain will come just before noon and will continue basically throughout the day into the evening."

Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said while Monday evening 'will not be that big of a problem,' conditions are expected to deteriorate on Tuesday. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

According to Environment Canada, the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb the expected rainfall.

The agency said there is a risk of light freezing rain over the Oakridges moraine and portions of southwestern Ontario Monday night.

River levels expected to rise

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) says river levels are expected to rise as a result of the weather system and will cause further break-up and movement of river ice, as well as the movement of existing ice jams.

River water levels and ice jam conditions and locations can change very rapidly, the TRCA said.

"With the combination of increased runoff from rainfall on frozen ground as well as snow and ice melt, water levels and flows in rivers will be higher than normal this week with the incoming weather system," the TRCA said.

"All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as the weather conditions will result in higher water levels, fast flowing cold water and slippery or unstable banks."

Cars attempt to navigate the roads in Toronto during heavy flooding. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

According to the TRCA, current conditions are favourable for the breakage and movement of river ice along watercourses and may cause ice jams and flooding in low‐lying areas.

Ice jams can occur anywhere within a river system but most typically occur in areas near culverts, bridges, and bends in the river. There may also be potential for jamming at river mouths where the harbour is partially or completely frozen, the TRCA said.

Police warn of unsafe ice on open bodies of water

The Toronto Police Marine Unit is reminding people to stay off natural ice surfaces on open bodies of water, including the ice fields and flooded banks of the Humber River and the Don River.



The unit said ice is also accumulating on the shore of Lake Ontario and along the Humber River, particularly in the areas of Catherine Street, Old Mill Drive and Humberview Road. People and pets climbing over these areas are at risk of slipping through the ice, it said.



"With milder temperatures and rain expected this week, ice conditions are very unstable and the water underneath is flowing fast," the unit said.

The Marine Unit is also advising that open water, including storm water management pond ice, is unstable and never truly safe.

"In the coming weeks as the Spring run-off starts to happen, road salt can make its way into lakes, rivers, streams and ponds, further increasing the instability of the ice," the unit said.

"Storm water sewers also drain into retention ponds, many of which are located in our parks, including High Park — Grenadier Pond."

More cold temperatures in store for city this week

Meanwhile, Cheng said temperatures on Tuesday will be "very mild" but people should not get used to them.

"Right now we're looking at a 10 C high for Tuesday, which is quite high because normal for this time of year should be around one degree," Cheng said.

"And if you look at the forecast, temperatures will plunge as we head into Wednesday. The mild temperatures are not going to stay. We're still in winter, so please expect cold temperatures to come back.

"And we may be talking about accumulating snow again by the end of the workweek," he added.