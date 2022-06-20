Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

2-day heat warning issued for city of Toronto and the GTA

Environment Canada forecasts a heat wave for Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area, and much of southwestern Ontario for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures expected to reach mid-30s

CBC News ·
Torontonians do what they can to cope with hot weather and high humidity amidst a special weather warning for heat issued by Environment Canada. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Temperatures over the next couple days might feel like it's 40 degrees.

Environment Canada has issued  two-day heat warnings for the city of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. It forecasts temperatures will reach the mid-30s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and some predictions expect temperatures will feel like 40 degrees due to humidity.

The nighttime will only be slightly cooler as temperatures will reach the low 20s. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Thursday, the public weather agency says.

Heat waves put younger children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors at a greater risk, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada advises not to leave people or pets in a parked vehicle, to eat cool and light meals, and to take additional measures to beat the heat. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in cool places.

The city of Toronto opened 10 outdoor pools on Saturday on a partial schedule. The city's remaining 45 outdoor pools will open this Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now