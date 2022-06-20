2-day heat warning issued for city of Toronto and the GTA

Temperatures over the next couple days might feel like it's 40 degrees.

Environment Canada has issued two-day heat warnings for the city of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. It forecasts temperatures will reach the mid-30s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and some predictions expect temperatures will feel like 40 degrees due to humidity.

The nighttime will only be slightly cooler as temperatures will reach the low 20s. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Thursday, the public weather agency says.

Heat waves put younger children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors at a greater risk, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada advises not to leave people or pets in a parked vehicle, to eat cool and light meals, and to take additional measures to beat the heat. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in cool places.

The city of Toronto opened 10 outdoor pools on Saturday on a partial schedule. The city's remaining 45 outdoor pools will open this Saturday.