Toronto under heat warning, temperatures expected to soar into low 30s

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday.

In a statement issued just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, the weather agency said that temperatures on both days are expected to reach highs of 31 C and lows near 20 C.

The high temperatures are expected to be mainly confined to the urban areas of Toronto with humidex values expected to reach the high 30s.

The weather agency said that the heat is expected to end Monday night when a cooler airmass moves across the regions.

Drink water, stay in a cool place

Environment Canada is urging residents to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.

The agency also emphasized that the risks caused by heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

A significant number of the city's cool spaces are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but a modified Heat Relief Network is in place.

The network includes community centres and pools, as well as splash pads and wading pools.

You can find a map identifying all available cool spaces and emergency cooling centres here.