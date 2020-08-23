Toronto under heat warning, temperatures expected to soar into low 30s
Pools, emergency cooling centres open as part of Toronto's Heat Relief Network
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday.
In a statement issued just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, the weather agency said that temperatures on both days are expected to reach highs of 31 C and lows near 20 C.
The high temperatures are expected to be mainly confined to the urban areas of Toronto with humidex values expected to reach the high 30s.
The weather agency said that the heat is expected to end Monday night when a cooler airmass moves across the regions.
Drink water, stay in a cool place
Environment Canada is urging residents to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.
The agency also emphasized that the risks caused by heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
A significant number of the city's cool spaces are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but a modified Heat Relief Network is in place.
The network includes community centres and pools, as well as splash pads and wading pools.
You can find a map identifying all available cool spaces and emergency cooling centres here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.