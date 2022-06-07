Homicide Insp. Hank Idsinga and Det.-Sgt. Renee Foley hold a news conference after police released composite sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a Rosedale dumpster last month as well as a photo of a vehicle of interest.

Toronto police are holding a news conference on the investigation into the death of a girl whose body was found in a dumpster last month.

Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster in a high-end neighbourhood a month ago.

Police have also released a photo of a vehicle of interest, described as a dark coloured Porsche Cayenne SUV, from between 2011-2014, according to a news release.

Police were called to the scene in the Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area, north of Bloor Street East on May 2 around 4:45 p.m.

That's where they say the girl's body was found wrapped in a crocheted blanket inside a plastic bag, wrapped in a colourful blanket.

Police described the girl as Black, three feet and six inches tall, with curly hair sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and tied with black and blue elastics.

Police believe she is between the age of four and seven years, adding that she had all her teeth when her body was found.

A post-mortem exam was performed last month, but forensic pathologists have yet to determine a cause of death, police said.

Composite sketches of a girl whose body were found in a Toronto dumpster a month ago were prepared by a forensic artist from the Ontario Provincial Police who provides the service to the Coroner's Office, police say. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Investigators believe the remains were left in the area between April 28, at 12 p.m. and May 2, at 4:45 p.m. However, they say the girl may have been dead as early as the summer or fall of 2021, or earlier.

The composite sketches were completed by a forensic artist from the Ontario Provincial Police who provides the service to the Coroner's Office, police say.

Investigators had previously released images of two items of clothing associated with the child in hopes that someone might recognized them and help identify the girl.

Police are asking anyone with information contact 416-808-5300, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).