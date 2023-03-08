Toronto creating its 1st gender equity plan, deputy mayor says on International Women's Day

Toronto is creating its first gender equity plan to address barriers faced by women, girls and gender diverse people in the city, according to Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie.

McKelvie spoke at city hall on Wednesday at an International Women's Day event hosted by the Toronto Network of Women (TOnow). The network is for women and their allies in the Toronto public service.

As part of her proclamation of March 8 as International Women's Day in Toronto, McKelvie said the city's gender equity plan follows the creation of the city's gender equity unit.

"This strategy will work towards equitable outcomes for women, girls and gender diverse people who comprise more than 50 per cent of Toronto's population," she said.

McKelvie said International Women's Day is not only a moment to celebrate women's achievements, but also to recognize the work that needs to be done. This year, the day's global theme is embracing equity.

'A long way to go'

"Although we have made significant strides in the way of advancing women's rights and equity, we all know that we still have a long way to go," McKelvie said.

"The past few years have been challenging. The pandemic has shone a light on the harsh realities faced disproportionately by women, and even more so, by women with intersecting identities, racialized women, women in the 2SLGBTQ+ community and low wage earners," she added.

"It is important that we acknowledge these unequal experiences of different communities and the injustices that are exacerbated by the pandemic and other crises. We cannot afford to lose our footing. We must continue to push forward together."

In a news release on Wednesday, the city said is "finalizing" its gender equity strategy and first term action plan that will cover the years 2023 to 2026.

The plan is meant to allow for "the development of new partnerships aimed at reducing gender inequities and track progress on reducing and eliminating gender inequalities in the city, while ensuring transparency and accountability."

Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie proclaimed March 8 as International Women's Day in Toronto. (CBC)

McKelvie said the city is making progress in terms of gender equity across different sectors. She noted that Toronto residents elected 10 female councillors in the October 2022 municipal election.

"I look forward to seeing gender parity in the years to come," she said.

Women occupy 49% of city staff leadership roles

As well, women occupy 49 per cent of city staff leadership roles and these positions range from supervisor to division head to deputy city manager.

Toronto also ranked first in a 2021 Bloomberg Businessweek analysis of quality of life for career women in 15 cities, performing well in such areas as safety, equality and maternity provisions.

In a October 26, 2021 article, the magazine said: "Toronto's narrow lead reflected its high mark for equality and good ratings on maternity and wealth, but a poor mobility score—a result of traffic problems and an aging subway network."

McKelvie told the crowd that, as she leads the city in her current role following the resignation of former mayor John Tory, she is inspired by such women as the late June Rowlands, Toronto mayor from 1991 to 1994 and the first woman to hold the office, as well as Barbara Hall, Toronto mayor from 1994 to 1997.

"These women continue to inspire me and I hope they continue to inspire you too," she said.

Equity 'a far reach' for Indigenous women: advocate

Pamela Hart, executive director of the Native Women's Resource Centre in Toronto, said Indigenous women face many barriers to equality in Toronto. The centre provides Indigenous women with a safe space and a gathering place to practice traditional ways.

Pamela Hart, executive director of Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto, says, 'We have been marginalized in different ways and harmed in different ways by systems that aren't designed to include us.' (CBC)

"For Indigenous women, this concept of equity, that's a far reach for us," Hart said.

"We have been marginalized in different ways and harmed in different ways by systems that aren't designed to include us. And so, there's a ton of work that needs to be done," she added.

"The larger population forgets about us. I think the integrity of who we are as Indigenous women, I think the sacredness of our power and basic humanity of who we are is often forgotten. And on this day, it should be remembered and every day it should be remembered."

