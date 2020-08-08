Toronto police investigate shooting on Front Street West

Police are investigating a daylight shooting on Front Street that left the busy downtown street littered with bullets.

No one is reportedly injured, police said in a tweet.

There are several police vehicles at the scene near Front Street West and John Street, close to Blue Jays Way.

Officers at the scene are investigating a crash and police say they are not sure if the crash is related to the shooting.

One CBC News producer reported hearing a volley of gunshots on her way to work. She and others took cover in a nearby building.

Motorists are being told to expect delays.