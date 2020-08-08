Toronto police investigate shooting on Front Street West
Police are investigating a daylight shooting on Front Street West that left the busy downtown street littered with bullets.
No one is reportedly injured, police said in a tweet.
There are several police vehicles at the scene near Front Street West and John Street, close to Blue Jays Way.
Officers at the scene are investigating a crash and police say they are not sure if the crash is related to the shooting.
One CBC News producer reported hearing a volley of gunshots on her way to work. She and others took cover in a nearby building.
Motorists are being told to expect delays.