Toronto reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths, 12 public health members infected

Toronto public health reported another 23 people died of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the city's total number of deaths linked to the virus to 77 — and confirms a dozen of its own members have now tested positive for the virus.

Of the public health agency's 12 staff members with confirmed cases of the virus, 11 work out of the 277 Victoria Street building, and one works at Metro Hall.

The Victoria Street cases are all linked to a cluster of employees who contracted the virus in March, a spokesperson for the agency told CBC News.

"Given that COVID-19 is spreading in our community, this is not unexpected, and we were prepared for this unfortunate situation," TPH spokesperson Lenore Bromley said in a statement to CBC News.

"As we did for the cases linked to 277 Victoria Street, for the case at Metro Hall, we carefully assessed this situation immediately, the potential health risk to our team, and provided instructions directly to this person and their close contacts."

The Metro Hall staff members was sent home to self-isolate, along with nine other staff members who worked in the same space as a precaution.

1,891 confirmed cases in Toronto

As of Friday afternoon, Toronto has reported a total of 1,891 cases of COVID-19. Of those 77 have died and 103 are deemed to have recovered.

The city says 176 people are currently in hospital with the virus, of which 79 are in intensive care and 67 are on ventilators.

"We know that COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto with approximately 30% of Toronto cases still attributed to this," said Bromley.

"This is why it is so important for as many of us as possible to stay home. This is the only way we will reduce the spread of this virus in our community so that we can protect our essential workers and minimize the loss of life."

Strict measures in place over long weekend

Meanwhile, strict measures are in place around the city over the long weekend to stop the spread of the virus.

Mayor John Tory warned Friday bylaw and police officers will be out to make sure that people are respecting city and provincial orders around physical distancing.

Toronto has developed a mental health support strategy for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can call 211 to access support and get connected to one of seven primary mental health service partners for direct phone support.