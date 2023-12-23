Toronto under freezing rain warning overnight into Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto and surrounding areas, saying icy precipitation is expected to begin overnight and end late Saturday morning.

As much as a two millimetres of ice could build up on surfaces, the federal weather agency said in the warning. Along with Toronto, the warning has been issued for York, Durham and Peel regions.

The freezing rain is forecast to turn into rain by late Saturday morning, which is expected to persist throughout the rest of the day.

Environment Canada is urging motorists to slow down if road conditions are slippery, watch for taillights ahead and keep a safe distance between vehicles.

Areas closer to Lake Ontario will see reduced chance of freezing rain due to warmer temperatures near the water.

The city of Vaughan has declared a "significant weather event" in response to the warning.

The city says it may take longer than usual for crews to clear roads, bike lanes and sidewalks due to the weather.