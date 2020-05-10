Frost advisory in effect for Toronto as several centimetres of snow possible tonight
Forecast calls for near zero temperatures Sunday night and cool weather for the week
Don't put away those shovels and hats, mitts and woolen scarves just yet.
Toronto just got some less than happy news as it struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There is even more reason to stay at home now.
The city is now under a frost advisory and several centimetres of snow are possible for Toronto on Sunday night into Monday morning, Environment Canada says.
The forecast calls for near zero temperatures on Sunday night, resulting in frost or freezing conditions overnight.
"Near freezing temperatures overnight are expected to persist for much of the week as a cold air mass has settled into the area," Environment Canada says in the advisory.
The federal weather agency urges Toronto residents to take measures to protect plants and trees that could be harmed by the frost.
