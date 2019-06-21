Ease restrictions that cost thousands of dollars, food truck owners tell city

Food truck owners in Toronto say current bylaw restrictions are costing them a lot of money every year and they are demanding action from the city.

Food trucks can only operate in "pay and display" parking areas where 9:30 a.m. is the start time. The city sends them a ticket in the mail if they park any time before that.

"Last year, I paid the city $7,000 in tickets," said Randy Kangal, the owner of Randy's Curbside Food Truck.

"It's very hectic trying to get in and out. There's traffic, there's construction, there are so many different challenges just trying to get in and out of parking."

But Carleton Grant, the executive director of municipal licensing and standards with the City of Toronto, says food truck owners must follow the parking rules within the city like anyone else.

"I find that highly odd that they are getting ticketed thousands of dollars," said Grant.

"They're getting tickets because they're not following the parking laws of the city."

Bylaw review request

According to the city's permits and licensing department, only two food trucks are allowed on one street block at a time, a food truck can only be parked in one spot for a maximum of five hours, and the trucks cannot be parked within 30 metres of an open or operating restaurant.

Kangal has sent in a request to the city for a bylaw review this fall.

It includes three suggestions: longer vending times, more trucks allowed on the streets, and a change in the minimum distance allowed between food trucks and operating restaurants.

"We're at 30 metres right now, I would like to see at least 15," Kangal said.

"Lets see what happens."

Randy Kangal, the owner of Randy’s Curbside Food Truck, has requested a bylaw review by the city of Toronto for this coming fall. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC)

But Grant says council looked at adjusting the minimum distance to 25 metres and zero metres. Both ideas failed.

"This bylaw has been reviewed several times in the last five years and we do not have the capacity to review a bylaw every year," said Grant.

"These rules come into place, we need to let them settle. We need people to understand how they work for them and for the public, versus setting new rules every year."

The Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association (ORHMA) and its Toronto regional membership stated in an email to CBC News that they support the current bylaws.

"Unpredictability of when and where a food truck may show up, creates an unfair disadvantage for brick-and-mortar restaurants – this level of competition must be addressed by permits and regulations guiding when and where a food truck can operate," said Leslie Smejkal, the vice-president for government relations with ORHMA.

More food trucks coming to Toronto

The dispute comes as more diverse and upscale food truck businesses are applying to operate in Toronto. On June 13, the city informed new owners to submit their applications to the licensing department.

Applying for a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> business licence for your new food truck this summer? Submit a complete application package by reviewing application requirements and forms at <a href="https://t.co/MOVbjQnK59">https://t.co/MOVbjQnK59</a><a href="https://twitter.com/311Toronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@311Toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/enterpriseTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@enterpriseTO</a> <a href="https://t.co/xH8W1ZUz0A">pic.twitter.com/xH8W1ZUz0A</a> —@cityoftoronto

Forty-nine applications have been put in place for new gourmet food trucks, statistics from the city show.

Since 2014, Toronto's gourmet food truck scene has doubled — from 43 trucks to 81. Even current food truck owners are welcoming the new competition.

"I think the diversity of food is great, more the merrier," said Grant.

Kamalheepan Kanthasamy, owner of the Mexican Bowl, welcomes new competition and wants to see more diverse food trucks on the streets of Toronto. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC)

"If they show the talent, and want to come, [then] definitely," said Kamalheepan Kanthasamy, owner of the Mexican Bowl food truck.

"If customers choose them because they like it, I don't mind it."