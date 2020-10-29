Toronto to ask province to cap fees charged by food delivery service companies

Toronto city council will ask the Ontario government to temporarily cap commissions charged by food delivery service companies temporarily to help restaurants struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council unanimously approved a motion on the issue by Coun. Michael Ford, seconded by Mayor John Tory, at a meeting on Wednesday.

The city said it doesn't have the power to regulate food delivery service companies such as Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash,.or cap the fees that they charge.

But Ford, who represents Ward 1, Etobicoke North, said the motion sends a "strong message" that the city is serious about supporting Toronto small businesses.

"COVID-19 has had huge financial implications on many sectors in our economy, but the restaurant and hospitality industry has been particularly impacted," Ford said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I have heard from many restaurant owners that their margins are razor thin due to high commission fees, sometimes as high as 30 per cent, from food delivery service companies," he added.

"This is simply unsustainable at a time when diner volumes are down 90 per cent compared to last year and layoffs in the sector are projected to be in the tens of thousands."

Restaurant patrons walk past a patio in Toronto. Restaurants Canada estimates that, without much needed support, up to 40 per cent of independent restaurants might go out of business in the country beyond March 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ford said a cap would make a difference to the hundreds of restaurants in the city.

"During these difficult times, where small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, this is one critical piece of the puzzle in supporting our local "mom-and-pop" restaurants."

Restaurants Canada estimates that, without much needed support, up to 40 per cent of independent restaurants might go out of business in the country beyond March 2021.

It said the impact is often the greatest among small businesses that are family owned and operated.

Some American cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City, have implemented temporary caps on fees charged by food delivery service apps.