Toronto to lower flags in memory of 215 children found buried at B.C. residential school

Flags at Toronto's city hall will be lowered in memory of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered on the grounds of a residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday that the flags will remain lowered for nine days, or 215 hours, to represent each child whose life was lost.

On Sunday night, the Toronto sign will be dimmed in further recognition of the loss of life and the need for truth and reconciliation.

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of the terrible and shameful legacy of residential schools and the thousands of innocent children who died," Tory said in the statement.

"We know this discovery will also be difficult for the survivors of the residential school system and a reminder of the trauma they endured."

Flags at all federal buildings in Canada, including the Peace Tower, will be flown at half-mast. Other Ontario cities, namely Mississauga and Brampton, will also lower their flags.

The discovery of the remains was made public on Thursday at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation territory. The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation has said preliminary findings from a ground-penetrating radar survey uncovered the remains.

Tory said he has talked to Chief Stacey Laforme of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, who asked for the flags to be lowered. The mayor said he has extended his condolences to Laforme and, through him, to all First Nations people in Canada.

Laformer, for his part, sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday, asking him to lower the flags of Canada and declare a national day of mourning for First Nations children.

Six Nations says discovery is 'unspeakable loss'

In a statement on Friday, the Six Nations of Grand River Elected Council expressed its condolences to the families of the children and to the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc community for this "unspeakable loss."

"Our heavy hearts are with all the families impacted, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc community, and all Survivors who may be triggered as they try to comprehend this devastation," Elected Chief Mark B. Hill said in the statement.

"We hope that this confirmation allows for a path to healing and closure for the families and home communities of the children. We are sending our thoughts and good medicine to Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc."

In the statement, the council added: "These findings are yet again a stark reminder of the atrocities committed during Canada's dark history of the residential school system, and we recognize the resulting impacts of intergenerational trauma that continues to exist among our people today."

The council noted that Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir has said that Kamloops Residential School was at one time the largest residential school in Canada.

"Given the size of the school, this loss affects communities across British Columbia and beyond," the council said.

From the 19th century until the last school closed in 1996, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. They were forced to convert to Christianity and not allowed to speak Indigenous languages.

Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are said to have died.

The federal government apologized in Parliament in 2008 and admitted that physical and sexual abuse in the schools was rampant. Many students recall being beaten for speaking Indigenous languages; they also lost touch with their parents and customs.

A report more than five years ago by a Truth and Reconciliation Commission said at least 3,200 children had died amid abuse and neglect, and it said it had reports of at least 51 deaths at the Kamloops school alone between 1915 and 1963.

