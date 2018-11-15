First big snowfall of the season headed for Toronto today

The Greater Toronto Area is about to get its first real taste of winter.

Beginning this afternoon, the city is expected to receive between 5 and 10 cm of snow.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be careful on the roads, which could be snowy, icy or slushy during this afternoon's commute home and tomorrow morning's drive in.

"This will probably be the first time they are experiencing winter driving conditions," said Rob Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Kuhn said the snow should start between mid and late afternoon, and continue "through tonight and into Friday morning, until it turns into a messy mix of snow and rain."

People living along Lake Ontario, he added, can expect wetter snow and more rain from the get-go due to the warming effect of the lake.