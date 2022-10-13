5 Toronto mayoral candidates will square off in 1st major debate of campaign

Five Toronto mayoral candidates will debate one another for the first time on Thursday at noon.

Candidates John Tory, Gil Penalosa, Chloe Brown, Sarah Climenhaga and Jack Yan will square off in the debate, which has been organized by the seniors' group CARP and will be broadcast by Zoomer at 12 p.m. ET. You'll also be able to watch the debate live in this story.

The debate is one of two that Tory, who is seeking a third term as mayor, has agreed to participate in during the campaign.

Today's debate is happening while some Torontonians are already casting ballots. Advance voting remains an option until tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto's election is set for Oct. 24.

In total, there are 31 people running for mayor — comprising by far the longest list on your ballot. They are: