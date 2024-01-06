Dead woman believed to be behind city's 1st homicide of 2024: Toronto police

Police say a 28-year-old man is the city's first homicide victim of the year and an unidentified woman found dead at the same time is believed responsible for the killing.

Officers were called to a midtown home on the morning of Jan. 2 and found both people's bodies inside, according to a police news release issued Saturday.

The man's body had signs of trauma and investigators believe the deceased woman is responsible for both deaths, police say.

Police say the victim, identified as Mert Sozdinler of Toronto, knew the woman. The woman's name, age and relationship to the victim have not been released.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone familiar with the victim.

There were a total of 73 homicides in Toronto last year.