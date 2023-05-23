Toronto police out in force to prevent violence at Victoria Day fireworks event

Thousands of people watched a fireworks display at a Toronto beach on Monday night to mark Victoria Day and police were there in force to prevent a repeat of last year.

In 2022, two men were shot, another was stabbed and seven police officers were injured during several violent incidents in the area of Ashbridges Bay Park and Woodbine Beach. Police also made 24 arrests in the same area over two days.

Police announced ahead of this year's fireworks display that they would increase security for the event.

Staff Supt. Paul MacIntyre, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Friday that police would have resources on hand to keep the peace. These included officers from its mounted unit as well as officers patrolling on foot.

"What happened last year we're not going to tolerate this year… my officers will be out in full force,," MacIntyre said. "And they will be looking for any crime and disorder issues."

Some roads were closed, while some parking areas were restricted. City bylaw officers were on site to monitor.

On Monday night, police had announced no arrests.

The annual display, hosted by the city, drew applause from the crowd, with the fireworks bursting into colour in the night sky.