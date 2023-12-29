Where to catch NYE fireworks in the Toronto area — and if you can set off your own

There will be no shortage of fireworks displays and celebrations across the Greater Toronto Area for New Year's Eve this Sunday as everyone prepares to ring in 2024.

But if you're hoping to set off your own, read on. The rules differ depending on where you live.

Starting off big, the Toronto will be hosting the biggest fireworks display in Canada at the city's waterfront.

The countdown to midnight will be followed by a 10-minute long fireworks show synchronized to music, the city says. The display will be visible from anywhere with a view of the inner harbour and it will also be livestreamed online.

Here are the best places to view the fireworks display from:

Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Drive.

Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay W.

Harbour Square Park, 25 Queens Quay W.

Sugar Beach Park, 11 Dockside Drive.

Little Norway Park, 659 Queens Quay W.

HTO Park, 339 Queens Quay W.

Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W.

The city celebrations will also feature performances from headlining acts including Toronto-based artists DJ Sofia Fly and DJ Cozmic Cat. The performances will start from 10 p.m. onwards in the following locations across Toronto's waterfront:

Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Drive

Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay W.

Exhibition Common at Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W.

The Toronto Transit Commission and GO Transit are offering free rides on New Year's Eve to urge people to travel safely.

Anyone using the TTC to get to the firework show can take Line 1 to Union Station and then hop on the 509 Harbourfront or 510 Spadina streetcars. You can also connect to the 510 Spadina at Spadina Station or the 511 Bathurst at Bathurst Station.

Extra service will be provided on Lines 1 and 2, and additional streetcars will operate on the 501 Queen, 504 King, 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina routes. Additional buses will also be available in the area after the show is over.

Mississauga

New Year's Eve festivities will be underway Sunday night at Mississauga Celebration Square starting at 8 p.m., ending just after midnight.

The night will be packed with musical performances including platinum pop artist Shawn Desman, RnB artist Shay Lia and Afro-beats rising star, Nonso Amadi.

It will also feature a snowmobile stunt show and an early confetti countdown for children.

Brampton

Brampton will host its New Year's Eve celebrations at Garden Square starting at 7 p.m. until 12:10 a.m.

There will be live performances, outdoor skating, food vendors and a fireworks display to ring in 2024, as the city also celebrates its 50th birthday.

Comedian Jay Martin is hosting the event, with performances by local Brampton artists Young Cake, Ajhani Azure and DuoTang, JUNO award-winner Keshia Chanté and Canadian rock band and four-time JUNO award-winner Our Lady Peace.

Setting off your own fireworks

If you're planning on setting off your own fireworks on New Year's Eve, you might want to think again, depending on where you live.

The City of Toronto does not allow residents to set off fireworks without a permit from the fire department on New Year's Eve. Fireworks on private properties are only allows on Victoria Day and Canada Day.

Fireworks are not allowed in public parks or beaches. They are also not permitted to be set off in the streets, parking lots or balconies.

Mississauga residents are allowed to use fireworks on private properties until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day but a permit is required for use in public parks and streets.

Fireworks are only permitted to use on five holidays in Mississauga which include New Year's Eve, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Lunar New Year and Diwali.

Unlike Mississauga, private fireworks are completely banned in Brampton. That includes the sale, distribution and possession of fireworks. Instead, residents are encouraged to attend city events with pyrotechnics.

In York Region, fireworks are only allowed on private property on Victoria Day and Canada Day. On all other days, a permit is required in order to use them.