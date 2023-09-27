Toronto firefighter injured after falling into basement of house on fire in North York

A Toronto firefighter has been injured after he fell into the basement of a house on fire in North York on Tuesday evening.

The firefighter was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for treatment, according to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg. His condition was not known at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in a house under construction on Wedgewood Drive North, near Willowdale Avenue and Steeles Avenue East. Crews responded to call at 8:30 p.m.

The fire at its peak was three alarm but it was considered under control by 10:30 p.m., according to Pegg.

Pegg said crews declared mayday after the firefighter fell. He said crews were able to get to him quickly and bring him to safety.

The injury is a "powerful reminder" of the risks that firefighters face in the course of duty, Pegg said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with him. This is really difficult on all of us," he said.

Earlier, before Pegg spoke to reporters, Toronto paramedics had said the firefighter was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.