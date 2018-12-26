Firefighter injured during early morning highrise fire in East York

A Toronto firefighter was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation early Wednesday after a Mayday call during a highrise fire.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the firefighter is now being released from hospital because his injuries were deemed to be not serious.

No one else was injured in the blaze in a sixth floor unit of an apartment building on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:34 a.m., according to Capt. Michael Westwood, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services.

When they arrived, the unit was fully engulfed and smoke had drifted into the hallway. The fire was extinguished at 4:03 a.m., Westwood said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the circumstances of the blaze.