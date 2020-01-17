Police charge Toronto firefighter in collision that seriously injured 11-year-old girl

A Toronto firefighter who was behind the wheel when an 11-year-old girl was struck by a fire truck has been charged by police.

In a news release posted Friday morning, Toronto police said the firefighter faces one count each of careless driving causing bodily harm and passing a stopped vehicle at a crossover. He was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a separate statement that the 22-year veteran remains on active duty.

The collision happened on the afternoon of Dec. 16 last year at the corner of Oakwood and Rousemount avenues in Wychwood, which is controlled by a pedestrian crossover.

The firefighter was part of a crew heading north on Oakwood to an emergency call nearby. The fire truck's lights and sirens were on at the time, police said.

The girl was crossing the road at Oakwood, in the pedestrian crossover, and "the front of the truck struck the girl," police said

The crew provided her with first aid before she was taken to SickKids Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She remains in hospital as she recovers, Pegg said in separate statement.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of the entire Toronto Fire Services team, are with the young girl and her family during this difficult time," Pegg said.

"Each of us sincerely hopes for a full and speedy recovery."

Toronto Fire has launched its own internal review of the incident, he added.

According to police, Toronto Fire co-operated fully with their investigation.