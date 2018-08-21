Toronto firefighters tackle 6-alarm blaze at St. James Town highrise

Firefighters are battling a six-alarm blaze at the base of a highrise tower in the St. James Town area.

Toronto Fire said the blaze broke out just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at a building at Parliament Street, near Wellesley and Bloor streets.

Crews encountered heavy smoke in the basement of the building and quickly called for more support, with smoke spreading through the building. Firefighters have since increased the alarm level twice, deploying upwards of 40 vehicles to deal with the situation.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted that firefighters are dealing with "fire and very heavy smoke."

Pegg urged anyone who is still in the building and concerned about their safety to call 911.

The 3rd alarm fire at 650 Parliament is ongoing. Crews are working very hard in dealing with the fire and very heavy smoke. Most residents are being protected in place. Call 9-1-1 if you are in the building and are concerned and we will come to you. <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> —@ChiefPeggTFS

Some residents have been forced to leave their apartments while others are being told to shelter in place. There are also potential electrical issues in the building at this time, officials said.

Toronto paramedics say they treated one person for minor smoke inhalation, but haven't needed to take anyone to hospital at this time.