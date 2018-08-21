Skip to Main Content
Toronto firefighters tackle 6-alarm blaze at St. James Town highrise
Updated

Toronto firefighters tackle 6-alarm blaze at St. James Town highrise

Firefighters are battling a six-alarm blaze at the base of a highrise tower in the St. James Town area.

Firefighters encounter thick smoke in basement of tower

CBC News ·
Dozens of Toronto firefighters were called to deal with a blaze at a highrise apartment building on Parliament Street on Tuesday afternoon. ( Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Firefighters are battling a six-alarm blaze at the base of a highrise tower in the St. James Town area.

Toronto Fire said the blaze broke out just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at a building at Parliament Street, near Wellesley and Bloor streets.

Crews encountered heavy smoke in the basement of the building and quickly called for more support, with smoke spreading through the building. Firefighters have since increased the alarm level twice, deploying upwards of 40 vehicles to deal with the situation. 

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted that firefighters are dealing with "fire and very heavy smoke."

Pegg urged anyone who is still in the building and concerned about their safety to call 911.

Some residents have been forced to leave their apartments while others are being told to shelter in place. There are also potential electrical issues in the building at this time, officials said. 

Toronto paramedics say they treated one person for minor smoke inhalation, but haven't needed to take anyone to hospital at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us