Person dead after house fire in northwest Toronto

Toronto fire crews say a person is dead after a house fire in northwest Toronto on Wednesday evening.

The fire was in a home in the area of Shoreham Drive and Hullmar Drive, near Steeles Avenue West and Highway 400. Firefighters were called to the residence shortly after 5 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames were visible and crews had to force the front door of the house open, according to District Chief Stephan Powell, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services.

The fire appeared to be coming from the basement. It was brought under control quickly, he added.

Crews did a search and found one person. No age or sex was released. That person was immediately removed from the house. Three people are said to live in the basement but no other people were found.

Toronto Fire officials have confirmed that the person has died.

Toronto paramedics said the person had life-threatening injuries and was not transported to hospital.

"We will not be transporting anybody from the scene," Steve Henderson, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said.

About 40 firefighters and 10 trucks attended the scene. Crews are continuing to work on hot spots.

A Toronto Fire investigator has been notified. The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire is still under investigation.

Toronto Police are also investigating.