1 person dead after fire at senior's residence in Toronto's east end

One person is dead after a fire broke out in an east end senior's residence on Thursday morning, emergency services say.

Toronto fire responded to a fire in the area of Brimley Road and St. Clair Avenue East around 7:30 a.m., Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene. When firefighters searched the building they found a victim on the fourth floor who was taken to hospital in critical condition, he said.

Pegg said he did not have information about the status of the victim but Toronto police confirmed on social media that one person was pronounced dead in hospital.

"First and foremost my deepest condolences to family, friends and everyone impacted by that loss. It's terrible," Pegg said when notified by reporters that a death had been reported.

He said the fire had been extinguished and crews had contained it to the apartment where it started, meaning there was no damage to the rest of the building.

Pegg said the building, which is operated by Toronto Community Housing, was inspected less than a year ago and found to be in full compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

He added that there will be a comprehensive investigation into where the fire started and what caused it.