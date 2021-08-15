Fire engulfs handful of balconies at Toronto highrise, but no one injured in blaze

A fire engulfed a handful of balconies at a Toronto highrise building on Sunday. but no one was injured in the blaze, firefighters and paramedics say.

Toronto Fire Services said the fire on the sixth floor at 1050 Queensway, near Islington Avenue, is now under control. Firefighters were called to the building at 2:34 p.m. for a report of a balcony fire.

District Chief Stephan Powell said firefighters believe that the fire broke out on a balcony but the origin and cause are still under investigation.

"Numerous balconies were on fire," Powell said.

"Crews have worked quickly and diligently to go through them. Some of the fires have got into the units. And the crews have had to knock down the fires. Fortunately, up until this point, we do not have any injuries reported."

Powell said the crews are currently trying to clear the building of smoke.