Toronto Fire investigating oil spill in Lake Ontario at Sugar Beach

Toronto Fire and Emergency Services is investigating an oil spill at Sugar Beach near Queens Quay.

Crews at the scene searching for source of spill

Toronto Fire and the City of Toronto are investigating an oil spill in Lake Ontario near Sugar Beach. It was reported to Toronto Fire on Thursday afternoon. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Toronto Fire is investigating an oil leak in Lake Ontario at Sugar Beach near Queens Quay.

Emergency crews received the call at around 2:05 p.m., and were alerted about the incident by a caller who reached out to CP24.

A fire boat was sent out to investigate. Toronto Fire confirmed there is oil on the water but added it was trying to determine the source of the spill.

Toronto Fire boat crews have confirmed the oil spill but have since left the area. The city is also investigating. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Crews are investigating at the scene near Queens Quay behind the Redpath Sugar Plant on 95 Queens Quay East.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre said it was aware of the situation and had teams on standby to help any affected wildlife. The City of Toronto's water division is also investigating the spill.

