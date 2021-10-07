Toronto Fire investigating oil spill in Lake Ontario at Sugar Beach

Toronto Fire is investigating an oil leak in Lake Ontario at Sugar Beach near Queens Quay.

Emergency crews received the call at around 2:05 p.m., and were alerted about the incident by a caller who reached out to CP24.

While waking a dog today, I saw an oil sheen on the water coming from the large ship vessel <a href="https://twitter.com/311Toronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@311Toronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bk5Icqg6CL">pic.twitter.com/Bk5Icqg6CL</a> —@Mariana_ArtsTO

A fire boat was sent out to investigate. Toronto Fire confirmed there is oil on the water but added it was trying to determine the source of the spill.

Toronto Fire boat crews have confirmed the oil spill but have since left the area. The city is also investigating. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Crews are investigating at the scene near Queens Quay behind the Redpath Sugar Plant on 95 Queens Quay East.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre said it was aware of the situation and had teams on standby to help any affected wildlife. The City of Toronto's water division is also investigating the spill.