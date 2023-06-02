Toronto teen charged after fire crackers set off on 3 separate buses, police say

A Toronto teen is facing a string of charges after police allege he shot off fire crackers on three separate buses.

News of the arrest comes after video surfaced of a girl shooting off a firework on a bus in another incident in Scarborough on Tuesday. Police have since arrested and charged a 14-year-old in that case.

In a news release on Thursday evening, police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a mischief investigation.

On May 24th, they say the teen boarded a bus in Scarborough, in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area, and then proceeded to throw firecrackers into a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop.

The boy then allegedly exited that bus, boarded another bus and then lit and threw a firecracker inside it. One person suffered minor injuries.

The next day, on the 25th, police say the same boy boarded yet another bus in the Guildwood neighbourhood, and again lit and threw a firecracker. No injuries were reported but the bus needed to be evacuated because of the smoke.

Police say the boy was arrested on Thursday and now faces three counts of mischief, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for committing an offence.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is due to appear in court Friday morning.

The Toronto Transit Commission has said Tuesday's firework incident is one of seven similar incidents in nine days. It's unclear if any of the cases are connected.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.