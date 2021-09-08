One person dead after explosion at Toronto chemical plant

A person has died and another is injured after an explosion at a Toronto chemical plant on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to a chemical plant at 9.50 a.m. near Beth Nealson Drive and Wicksteed Avenue, north of Thorncliffe Park, after reports of an "explosion."

Two people had been injured, one with " very serious injuries," police said.

Toronto Fire have since confirmed that one person has died and another has been burned.

The explosion was caused by a chemical spill, police said. An ensuing fire in the building has since been put out.

The plant has been evacuated and the roads and railway are closed in the area.

Toronto Fire say they are now searching the building looking for other patients.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said police on site heard a "big bang" and could "see smoke" from the building when the explosion took place.