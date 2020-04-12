2 seniors suffer smoke inhalation in Etobicoke highrise fire

Two seniors suffered minor smoke inhalation after a fire in a highrise building in Etobicoke on Sunday.

The two are being assessed by paramedics on the scene, according to Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell.

The fire broke out in a sixth floor unit in the building on Triburnham Place near Burnhamthorpe Road. Firefighters were called to the building at 10:18 a.m.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

The TTC has provided a bus where residents who were forced to leave their apartments can stay warm. The residents have not yet been allowed back inside the building.

Powell said the two people were in the apartment when the fire started but got themselves out by the time firefighters arrived.

Crews are ventilating the building because there was a lot of smoke, he added.