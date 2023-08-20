No injuries after 5 alarm fire in west end high rise

No one was injured after an apparent electrical fire broke out in a 16 storey high rise on Sunday afternoon in Toronto's west end, according to Toronto Fire Services.

Residents in 267 units were asked to shelter in place at an apartment building near Rusholme Road and Bloor Street West, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters at the scene on Sunday evening. As of 5:30 p.m., there was no power in the building and no timeline as to when it might return, Jessop said.

Jessop said the exact cause of the fire will be investigated but it seemed to have been an electrical fire.

"It was an extremely difficult fire," Jessop said. "It was hot in there and I've spoken to the crews and they were able to clear a vast amount of smoke."

Firefighters are continuing to check on tenants throughout the building, he added.

Two other buildings connected to the complex where the fire happened still have power, according to Jessup.