Toronto Santa Claus Parade moving online, more COVID-19 cancellations announced
City's Cavalcade of Lights and New Year's Eve celebration at Nathan Phillips Square also cancelled
The City of Toronto has announced that it is extending the cancellation of city-led and permitted major outdoor events to Dec. 31.
That includes the city's Santa Claus Parade, which is now moving online in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said in a news release.
"Today's announcement is based on public health advice and includes festivals and other large in-person gatherings held at outdoor sites managed by the city or other public locations, such as roads, parks and civic squares," the news release reads.
"Major festivals and events require long lead times for planning, rely on City sites, supports or permissions, and present higher public health risks given the potential for crowds and the need to maintain physical distancing."
The announcement doesn't include outdoor sport facility permits and activities, nor other sites that are still permitted in Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan.
Some events have already announced cancellations, while others will be announcing alternative plans in the near future, the city says.
Here is a list of events affected by the decision. Events that are listed as "pending" will shift to cancelled or altered once determined by their organizers.
- Nuit Blanche (altered, online).
- CIBC Run for the Cure (altered, online).
- Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF (cancelled).
- 10th Annual Smoke's Poutinerie World Poutine Eating Championship (cancelled).
- Himalayan Mela (cancelled).
- Canadian and Chinese Traditional Art Show (cancelled).
- Toronto Waterfront Marathon (cancelled).
- Light the Night (altered, online).
- Just for Laughs Toronto Street Festival (cancelled).
- Korean Week (cancelled).
- Greek OHI Day Parade (pending).
- MEC Toronto Race SIX (cancelled).
- Fairbank Village Pumpkin Giveaway (cancelled).
- Hanley Halloween 2020 (pending).
- Riverside Halloween Fest (pending).
- Heddington Halloween (pending).
- Halloween on Church (cancelled).
- Festival of Lights (altered, online).
- Toronto Christmas Market (cancelled).
- The 115th Santa Claus Parade Toronto (altered, online).
- Bloor Yorkville Holiday Magic (pending).
- Beaches Santa Claus Parade (pending).
- Cavalcade of Lights (cancelled).
- Beaches Lions Christmas Tree Sale (pending).
- Christmas in the Square with The Salvation Army (pending).
- KidzFest (pending).
- North Etobicoke Santa Claus Parade (pending).
- Fred Victor's Share the Warmth (pending).
- Fairbank Village – Light Up the Holidays (pending).
- Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus parade (pending).
- Holiday Fair in the Square (pending).
- 30th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice (pending).
- New Year's Eve on Nathan Phillips Square (cancelled).
