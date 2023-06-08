Toronto festivals hope Mother Nature is on their side this weekend amid poor air quality

The organizers of two street festivals planned for Toronto this weekend say they're monitoring the poor air quality stemming from wildfire smoke that's blanketed the city for the past several days.

The chair of the Little Portugal Business Improvement Area (BIA) says they're still assessing the situation when it comes to the popular Dundas Street West street festival, Do West Fest.

"We are extremely hopeful that the air quality will improve," said AnaBela Taborda. "But if it remains as it is [Thursday], for people that feel uncomfortable or that have issues, we would recommend the use of masks."

The organizers of another street festival set for this weekend says it will look to Toronto Public Health for guidance on any cautionary measures that may be required.

But as of Thursday, the Lakeshore Village BIA's Grilled Cheese Challenge was slated to go ahead Saturday as planned.

Smoke should be pushed north Sunday

CBC's senior meteorologist, Johanna Wagstaffe, said Thursday that people should expect air quality to remain poor until a new weather system arrives in the region Sunday into Monday, bringing rain and winds that should push smoke north.

Taborda says she's praying Mother Nature is on their side

"This is not an easy thing to plan," she said.

Because the festival is supposed to shut down Dundas Street West from Shaw Street to Lansdowne Avenue from midday Friday to midnight Sunday, she added, "We can't just say, 'Well, we'll do it the following weekend.'"

Any changes to the festival would be shared by Saturday morning, she said.

Do West Fest expanding

For those interested in attending, this summer marks the 10th year of Do West. And this year, the festival has expanded, ending at Shaw Street instead of Ossington Avenue, as it has in past years.

The extra space will be used to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Portuguese immigration to Canada, she says.

"There'll be Portuguese food, Portuguese music, Portuguese everything," she said.

Do West Fest will stretch farther along Dundas Street West this year. (Submitted by Mareks Petersons)

The festival will also include the unveiling of a new artwork by the Portuguese artist Artur Bordalo who goes by Bordalo II, who uses discarded material to create sculptures that draw attention to the need for environmental stewardship.

Taborda says it's a coincidence that may now coincide with poor air quality in the city driven by wildfires. An Environment Canada meteorologist told CBC News with climate change, fire activity will likely increase.

"I think it is important that we do reconsider our consumerism and the surrounding pollution," Taborda said.

A battle of grilled cheese

Further west in the city, the Lakeshore Village BIA will be hosting what co-ordinator Meghan Mesheau calls "the cheesiest festival in town." That festival will close Lake Shore Boulevard West from Saturday at 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The street festival sees different restaurants and private citizens fill the streets with unique takes on the classic sandwiches. Each competitor gets their own tent, tables and power source to create their concoction.

Creations at the festival have ranged from brie and apple sandwiches to ones filled with Kraft Dinner. (Submitted by Lakeshore Village BIA)

Then, a panel of judges samples them all to choose a winner.

Mesheau says creations have ranged from brie and apple sandwiches to ones filled with Kraft Dinner.

"It's such a beloved thing. It's hard to find someone that doesn't like a grilled cheese sandwich," she said.