Make the most of the end of summer at these Toronto festivals and events

From cultural festivals to indoor shows, here's what going on in the city.

Terry Fox runs

If you want to break a sweat, take part in one of the multiple Terry Fox runs in the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday.

In the early 1980s, Fox, who was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma, aimed to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. Since his death in 1981, Canadians have been running in his stead.

To date, the foundation named after him has raised over $850 million for cancer research. Martha McClew, the vice president of community and school programs at the non-profit Terry Fox Foundation, says over 10,000 people across the Toronto area are expected to participate in the run this year.

There will be multiple in-person and one virtual Terry Fox runs in Toronto on Sunday. Pictured here is Terry Fox attending a rally at Toronto City Hall with parents Betty, left and Rolly Fox on July 11, 1980. He is wearing an NHL All Star jersey presented to him by Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Bill Becker/CP) (Bill Becker/Canadian Press)

People can register to run beforehand or on the day of to "honour" both Fox and people who live with cancer.

"We have the best and brightest researchers who are working on research, and we have to believe that one day we're we're going to actually cross the finish line for this," said McClew.

Festivals

If running isn't your thing, you can soak up some sun and relax by the waterfront.

Main attractions include army vehicles from the Canadian Armed Forces, a training vessel from the Royal Canadian Navy and the world's largest rubber duck, according to organizers.

Toronto Waterfront Festival producer Victoria Mahoney says the infamous attraction is back in Toronto for the first time since 2017. This time, instead of floating on the water, the duck will be perched on the grass "nesting."

"You can get kind of more up close and personal with her this year," said Mahoney.

If you're hoping for more of a cultural experience, head over to Bloor West Village for the Toronto Ukrainian Festival from Friday to Sunday.

The event will feature traditional food, performances and live music — things organizer Jurij Klufas says are essential to preserving Ukrainian heritage and culture with the ongoing Russian invasion.

"We're going to do the best we can to give the best presentation of our culture that we can this weekend," said Klufas.

Other festivals include Asialicious Carnival in Scarborough, Mexican Independence Day at Nathan Phillips Square and the Roncesvalles Polish Festival.

People dance to live music under a tent at the Toronto Ukrainian Festival in Toronto's Bloor West Village on Sept. 16, 2022. (Cole Burston/CBC)

Jurassic World Live Tour

For a family-friendly indoor activity, head over to the Jurassic World Live Tour playing at Scotiabank Arena from Friday to Sunday.

The almost two-hour show includes fight scenes, stunts and live action from life-sized dinosaurs.

The show takes place in Toronto this weekend before heading to Hamilton and Quebec later this month.