Transportation Safety Board probing Toronto ferry crash

Two investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are looking into what caused a Toronto ferry to strike a terminal dock last weekend, the federal agency announced Monday.

The Sam McBride ferry crashed into the downtown dock on Saturday afternoon, leaving 12 people, including two children, with minor injuries.

Passengers who were on board at the time told CBC News they thought the vessel was moving too fast as it approached the dock at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

The TSB, in a statement, said its investigators will be collecting data, interviewing witnesses and examining and photographing the ferry.

It added a number of factors will be looked into including the equipment, the role of the operator, the ferry's maintenance history and any other relevant information.

The TSB investigates incidents like this for the country's air, marine, pipeline and rail systems.

The sole aim, it said in a news release, is advancing transportation safety.

"It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability," the news release said.