Transportation Safety Board probing Toronto ferry crash
Federal agency announces investigation 2 days after crash injured 12
Two investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are looking into what caused a Toronto ferry to strike a terminal dock last weekend, the federal agency announced Monday.
The Sam McBride ferry crashed into the downtown dock on Saturday afternoon, leaving 12 people, including two children, with minor injuries.
Passengers who were on board at the time told CBC News they thought the vessel was moving too fast as it approached the dock at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.
The TSB, in a statement, said its investigators will be collecting data, interviewing witnesses and examining and photographing the ferry.
It added a number of factors will be looked into including the equipment, the role of the operator, the ferry's maintenance history and any other relevant information.
The TSB investigates incidents like this for the country's air, marine, pipeline and rail systems.
The sole aim, it said in a news release, is advancing transportation safety.
"It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability," the news release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?