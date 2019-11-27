Toronto police arrest man who allegedly threw feces at 5 people

Toronto police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for throwing feces at five people.

The man is accused of throwing a bucket of liquefied fecal matter at passersby in three separate incidents in the last five days.

The man, 23, of Toronto, was arrested in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area on Tuesday around 6 p.m. ET.

Police said the man was charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property. He is due to appear in a downtown Toronto courtroom at 10 a.m. Wednesday.