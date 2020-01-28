Toronto father grateful that daughter 'shortlisted' for Canadian flight out of Wuhan

A Toronto father says he is grateful that his 15-month-old daughter in Wuhan, China has been "shortlisted" for a Canadian flight out of the city hit hardest by the new coronavirus.

Richard Fabic said he received an email from Ottawa on Tuesday saying Chloe is eligible to travel on the Canadian "assisted departure" flight from Wuhan. The city in central China is quarantined to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus that has killed more than 400 people.

"I received it just before 6 a.m. and I just had to read it twice to make sure it was what I thought it was," Fabic told CBC News on Tuesday.

Chloe is being looked after by her grandparents.

The evacuation aircraft, a chartered plane that seats 250 people, is now headed to Hanoi, Vietnam where it will be on standby to make its way to Wuhan. It is scheduled to leave Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Thursday morning, according to the Canadian government.

Fabic says he was told by Global Affairs Canada that Chloe's grandparents are also eligible for the flight. They are permanent residents of Canada. That means they will accompany Chloe, if she and they receive approval to board the plane.

"That's really comforting because Chloe can be a bit demanding," Fabic said. "And having two people will make things easier."

Chloe is pictured here with her mother Yunfei Li. (Richard Fabic)

Right now, Fabic said he is making sure that the necessary government documents are printed and signed for the flight.

As Fabic prepares the paperwork, he and his wife, Yunfei Li, are also getting ready to move from Toronto to Victoria. Li left Chloe with her grandparents in Wuhan on a recent family trip there to give the couple time to get organized.

After Li returned to Canada, the city was locked down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Daughter would be quarantined at CFB Trenton

Fabic said he would like to visit Chloe if and when she returns to Canada, but the Canadian government has said the passengers on the flight will be quarantined at CFB Trenton for two weeks. The Ontario military base is east of Toronto near Belleville.

The government said visits from family and friends will not be allowed to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness.

"Top of mind is just dropping off a few supplies like diapers and stuff," he said. "I would like to get further details on how I can drop that off."

Fabic said Chloe, who took her first steps in China, is starting to walk faster now, and in a video chat with her on Monday, he said she pointed to the door and said "Open."

"I think she wants a bit more space," he said.

Richard Fabic, his daughter Chloe and his wife Yunfei Li on a trail in Toronto. (Supplied)

Fabic added that he appreciates that the government is clearly trying to help Canadians stranded in Wuhan.

"It looks like they are really trying to create a balanced approach here," he said.

Plane needs final go-ahead from China

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the plane that will airlift the Canadians will wait in Vietnam for permission from Chinese authorities to land in Wuhan. The plane will be ready to leave hours after it receives the go-ahead from China, likely sometime Wednesday, he said.

A letter sent by the government to Canadians and permanent residents of Canada currently in Wuhan said: "Due to demand and the restrictions associated with this flight, we cannot guarantee that everyone who is eligible for a seat will be able to board the plane."

Though the numbers change by the hour, Champagne said as of Tuesday 308 Canadians have asked for help to leave the country but the plane has room for only about 250 passengers.

The letter said they will be screened for any signs of the virus and those with symptoms will not be allowed to board the plane.

"Chinese authorities will perform health screening and immigration controls before boarding the flight," the letter said.

Passengers must get to the airport themselves and the letter warned of possible delays at checkpoints.

The new coronavirus has killed 425 people in China and two others in Hong Kong and in the Philippines.

More than 20,000 people have been sickened in China and at least 180 in other countries, including four in Canada.

