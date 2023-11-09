Male dead after targeted shooting in Toronto parking garage, police say

A male is dead after being shot several times in an underground parking garage, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East at 7:17 p.m.

Duty Insp. Peter Wehby told reporters near the scene that the shooting was targeted.

"We don't believe that there's any risk to the public," he said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His age has not yet been released.

Wehby said the parking garage is shared between two buildings at 388 and 386 Yonge St. Parking is exclusive to tenants and their visitors.

Police said anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dashboard camera footage that would be of use to the investigation, should come forward to investigators.

There's no information on a suspect.