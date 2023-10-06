2 charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal Toronto shooting last month

Two people are facing murder charges in connection with a downtown shooting last month, Toronto police say.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators said officers were first called about gunshots in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East early on the morning of Sept. 16.

Two men approached a group of people and started shooting, police say.

Investigators initially said that when officers arrived they found two people in life-threatening condition and two others in critical condition.

Police announced Friday that one person subsequently died in hospital.

A 48-year-old Brampton man and a 37-year-old Brampton man both now face second-degree murder charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.