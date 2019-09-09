Not ready for fall? Warm temps to briefly return for summer's last hurrah

If the cooler temperatures have you longing to hang on to summer a wee bit longer, you're in for a treat.

After a downright frigid Monday overnight temperature of about 12 C, the mercury is set to rise to to 26 C on Tuesday, feeling more like 30.

And Wednesday is looking even more summer-like, with a high of 28 C, feeling like a steamy 36 with the humidex.

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers both days, and the temperature on Thursday is set to drop back to a high of 19 C.

So if you're not quite ready to embrace the autumn weather, you might just want to squeeze in a few last beach or patio days this week.