Skip to Main Content
Not ready for fall? Warm temps to briefly return for summer's last hurrah
Toronto

Not ready for fall? Warm temps to briefly return for summer's last hurrah

If the cooler temperatures have you longing to hang on to summer a wee bit longer, you're in for a treat.

Mercury set to rise to 28 C on Wednesday, feeling more like a steamy 36

CBC News ·
It you're not quite ready to embrace the autumn weather, you might just want to squeeze in a few last beach or patio days this week. (Canadian Press)

If the cooler temperatures have you longing to hang on to summer a wee bit longer, you're in for a treat.

After a downright frigid Monday overnight temperature of about 12 C, the mercury is set to rise to to 26 C on Tuesday, feeling more like 30. 

And Wednesday is looking even more summer-like, with a high of 28 C, feeling like a steamy 36 with the humidex.

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers both days, and the temperature on Thursday is set to drop back to a high of 19 C.

So if you're not quite ready to embrace the autumn weather, you might just want to squeeze in a few last beach or patio days this week.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|