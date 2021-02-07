Toronto under extreme cold weather alert Sunday

The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert on Sunday as it braces for frigid temperatures for the next 24 hours.

The Office of Emergency Management, in consultation with the city's Medical Officer of Health, issued the alert Sunday morning based on Environment Canada's forecast.

Environment Canada says Toronto residents can expect a high of -4 C during the day with a significant temperature drop in the evening to about -19 C with the wind chill.

Local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside are activated by these alerts, said a city news release Sunday.

The city will activate its warming centres tonight at 7 p.m., and will remain open for vulnerable residents for as long as the alert is in effect.

"All services at the warming centres are delivered following ongoing COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of those using the centres," the release notes.

"Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health," the release adds.

"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children."

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when Environment Canada suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder.