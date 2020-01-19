Toronto remains under extreme cold weather alert after record snowfall

Toronto remains under an extreme cold weather alert on Sunday with the temperatures expected to drop steadily throughout the day.

Environment Canada says the city's high temperature is forecast to be –3 C on Sunday, while the low is forecast be –15 C on Sunday night, with a wind chill of –22 overnight. The temperature will fall to –6 C on Sunday afternoon.

The extreme cold weather alert comes after Toronto received a record amount of snow on Saturday. Environment Canada says 17.2 centimetres of snow fell at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, a new daily snowfall record for Jan. 18.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, more than 250 crashes were reported to the OPP in a 24-hour period that included the hours of intense snowfall on Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, recommends on Sunday that residents dress in layers, cover exposed skin and choose wool, or synthetic fabrics, instead of cotton to protect against the cold.

The medical officer of health issues extreme cold weather alerts when the temperature is expected to be –15 C or colder or when the wind chill is forecast to be –20 or colder.

Extreme cold weather alerts may also be issued when the forecast calls for factors, such as precipitation, low daytime temperatures, or several days and nights of cold weather in a row, that can affect health.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system, called a Colorado low, moved eastward over Lake Huron on Saturday afternoon. The system brought snow to nearly all of Ontario on Friday night through Saturday. Many areas also saw blowing snow due to strong winds.

A couple walks a dog in downtown Toronto before streets were salted and plowed on Saturday. Cold temperatures have settled over the city in the wake of the snowfall. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

❄️<br>A Weather Summary has been published for this weekend's snowstorm. Snowfall records were broken at Toronto Pearson Airport and Ottawa Airport for January 18! Read the summary here: <a href="https://t.co/y7xPxhCKFW">https://t.co/y7xPxhCKFW</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONwx</a> ❄️ —@ECCCWeatherON

First full round of sidewalk plowing was completed early Sunday morning. Second round will begin on Sunday morning and continue into Sunday evening. Third round on Monday if required. —@TO_WinterOps

Plowing operations on residential streets started late Saturday evening and will continue through Sunday morning. Residential streets will be salted as plowing is completed. —@TO_WinterOps